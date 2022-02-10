One Soldier Martyred, Five Others Injured in Israeli Aggression

Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles launched by the Israeli air force, according to state news agency SANA

The Syrian air defenses have repelled an Israeli missile aggression on Damascus vicinity and downed a number of missiles.

A military source said that at about 12:56 am, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of southeastern Beirut, and at about 01:10 am. the Israeli enemy launched another aggression with surface-to-ground missiles from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan targeting some points in Damascus vicinity.

The source added that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles launched by the Israeli enemy and downed some of them; a soldier was martyred and five others were wounded, in addition to material losses.

SANA’s reporter said that the aggression also caused material damages to citizens’ houses and their properties in Qudsayya, northwest of Damascus.

Russia condemns

Russian Ambassador to Syria, Alexander Efimov, condemned the Israeli aggression.

“Russia strongly condemns the Israeli air raids in Syria and calls to end them,” Efimov told Sputnik Agency, stressing that these “Israeli attacks on Syrian lands are absolutely illegal according to international law.”

He added “Such attacks cause casualties and serious material damages, and they violate the sovereignty of states, pose a threat to international civil air traffic and generally deteriorate the difficult military-political situation in the region as a whole.”