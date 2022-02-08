Safadi to Pedersen: Jordan Pushing for Political Solution in Syria

The FM of Jordan has claimed that his country won't give up on a political solution in Syria, according to al-Watan.

On Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said that Jordan continues to work with the United Nations and international and regional partners to push for a political solution that will end the crisis in Syria; preserve the country’s unity; rid Syria of terrorism, and restore Syria’s role in the region.

This comment came during a meeting between Safadi and UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen in Amman, at which discussions covered efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Safadi stressed that Jordan “continues to work with the United Nations, as well as international and regional partners, to push for a political solution that ends the crisis in Syria, preserves Syrian unity, restores Syria’s security and stability, creates the conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees, rids Syria of terrorism, addresses all the consequences of the humanitarian, security and political crises, and restores Syria’s role in the region.”

Safadi praised the efforts of the United Nations, noting the importance of its role in efforts to end the crisis.

In meeting with Pedersen, Safadi explained the challenges that Jordan faces due to the continuing crisis and the mounting burden of providing asylum.

For his part, Pedersen praised Safadi for his efforts and recent meetings aimed at reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

Pedersen stressed the importance of continued cooperation between Jordan and the United Nations in this respect, praising Jordan’s significant humanitarian role in hosting and providing refugees with a decent life.

From Amman last Wednesday, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit announced that an Arab ministerial meeting would be held in early March to discuss the possibility of Syria returning to the Arab League.

