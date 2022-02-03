Qatar Rejects Normalization with Assad Regime

The Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani stressed that it is unlikely that Qatar will normalize relations with Israel or the Assad regime, according to the Zaitun agency.

“The United States and Qatar have a strong institutional relationship and domestic U.S. policy is not our business,” he said in an interview with Axios.

Read Also: Leaked Documents Reveal Disagreement Between Turkey and Qatar on Syria

“The circumstances that led to the Syrian regime’s suspension from the Arab League have not changed, despite the thawing of relations between Syria and countries such as the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt,” al-Thani said.

“Assad should not be rewarded for his ongoing attacks on his people,” he said.

A few days ago, the Qatari foreign minister stressed Qatar’s position on the importance of a political solution to the Syrian crisis, reached in accordance with Geneva Statement No. 1 and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

