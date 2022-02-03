A strike, reportedly fired by the SDF on al-Bab in eastern aleppo, killed eight civilians, according to Baladi News.

On Monday, eight civilians were killed and dozens injured by missile shelling targeting the eastern Aleppo countryside of al-Bab, which is under the Turkish operation zones Euphrates Shield.

A missile attack believed to have come from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeted the popular market of al-Bab city in the eastern Aleppo countryside. The attack resulted in killing eight civilians in an initial toll and injuring dozens, some of whom are in critical conditions, a local correspondent in Aleppo countryside said.

According to our correspondent, White Helmets teams were fully mobilized to help the wounded amid warnings of repeated shelling of the city.

Media activist Bahaa al-Halabi said the initial toll of the al-Bab massacre was 13 martyrs and dozens of wounded.

On 6 December, a Turkish soldier was killed and four others injured in a rocket attack that Ankara said was carried out by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in al-Bab area of eastern Aleppo countryside.

On the same day, three civilians, including a child, were injured by artillery shelling carried out by SDF in the village of al-Alwat in the northern countryside of Manbij. A civilian was injured in the village of Sheikh Nasser, northwest of Manbij, as a result of mortar shelling by SDF.

