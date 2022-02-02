Syria: Northwest Witnesses Reciprocal Shelling Between Government and Opposition

The de-escalation zone in northwest Syria witnessed on Monday mutual shelling between Turkish-backed opposition factions and the Syrian government forces, according to North Press.

The opposition factions’ sites in the villages and towns of Kansafra, Fatterah, Fleifel, Deir Sunbul, and Sfuhen in the Zawiya Mountain, south of Idleb, were bombed with heavy artillery and mortars by the government forces, military sources of the Syrian opposition told North Press.

The opposition factions’ sites in the villages of Qleidin, al-Enkawi, and Khirbet al-Naqus in the Ghab Plain, west of Hama, were also bombed with artillery shelling by the government forces stationed in the Jurin camp, the source added.

Meanwhile, the opposition factions announced bombing the government forces’ sites near al-Malajah, Dar al-Kabira, and Ma’arat Mukhas in the Zawiya Mountain.

The government forces’ sites near the villages of Ajil and Miznaz plus the Regiment 46, west of Aleppo, were also bombed with artillery shells and heavy machine guns by the opposition factions, according to the sources.

Over the past few days, the de-escalation zone in northwest Syria has witnessed a noticeable decrease in the mutual bombing operations between the opposition factions and government forces, amid the complete absence of Russian warplanes in the area.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.