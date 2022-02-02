Syria Participates in Gulf Cancer Awareness Week for First Time

Syria participates for the first time in the Arab Gulf Cancer Awareness Week, promising free early detection campaigns in various provinces, according to SANA.

Syria participates for the first time in the Arab Gulf Cancer Awareness Week, which will start on Tuesday and continue until February 17th, through holding many awareness cultural activities and free early detection campaigns for “breast, cervical and prostate” cancers in various provinces.

Awareness week activities are organized by the Syrian Association of Oncologists under the auspices of the Syrian Doctors Syndicate and its branches in the provinces, in cooperation with the Arab Medical Association Against Cancer (AMAAC) and the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control, with the participation of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), BASMA Association for Supporting Children with Cancer, the Syrian Society for Breast Cancer, in addition to a number of civil society associations in the provinces.

During a meeting with journalists on Monday at the Syrian Doctors Syndicate, Dr Maha Manashi, Chairman of the Syrian Association of Oncologists, stated that this humanitarian and societal activity is organized in conjunction with the International Cancer Day, which falls on February 4th, which is known globally as the month of raising awareness on cancer.

Read Also: Idleb Oncology Center: Place of Sanctuary and Hope for Cancer Patients

Dr Ghassan Fandy, Head of the Syrian Doctors Syndicate, drew attention to the Syndicate’s keenness to embrace and sponsor such activities in coordination with foreign medical organizations, whether Arab or foreign, as they contribute to the exchange of experience and information and to the latest developments in the areas of treatment, methods of diagnosis and awareness of this subject.

Dr Khaled Ghanem, Pediatric Oncology Consultant and Medical Director of BASMA Pediatrics Oncology Unit at al-Biruni University Hospital, talked about the association’s role and activities that cover all Syrian children with cancer through its various programs.

He indicated that the BASMA Unit in al-Biruni receives 400 new cases annually and provides them with integrated services from diagnosis to chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy.

Dr Ehab al-Naqari, a specialist in oncological surgery and a member of the Syrian Society for Breast Cancer noted that Syria provides all the required treatments for cancer patients despite the unjust siege imposed on it.

Dr Mohammad al-Awak, a member of the Board of Directors of the Syrian Association of Oncology and Secretary of the Syrian Society for Breast Cancer, pointed out that this week will be full of free examinations for “breast, cervical and prostate” cancers.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.