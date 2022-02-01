Joulani Third Appearance in Services Event with Salvation Government

HTS general commander Abu Mohammed al-Joulani appeared again in a services-related event, according to Enab Baladi.

Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) general commander Abu Mohammed al-Joulani has appeared again in a services-related event, quite apart from military affairs. Joulani has been seen alongside ministers and several Syrian Salvation Government (SSG) figures, making this Joulani’s third such appearance over the past three months.

Military and administrative leaders in northwestern Syria held an “emergency” session to launch a campaign called “#Your_Warmth_is_Our_Duty.” The campaign aimed to support people living in the region’s camps.

The session, held on Monday, took place before Joulani, the General Shura Council’s president, the prime minister, and several SSG ministers operating in the north.

The session came after Joulani’s visit—alongside SSG head Ali Kedah and the region’s administration—to the camps of Deir Hassan, north of Idleb. This visit was monitored by Enab Baladi via sources close to HTS.

It is noteworthy that Joulani’s has been prominent in supporting camps away from military affairs, especially since HTS’ areas of influence—which include Idleb governorate, part of the western rural Aleppo, rural Lattakia, and al-Ghab Plain northwest of Hama—have been subjected to a large-scale military escalation by Russian warplanes since the beginning of the year.

None of the meeting’s organizers explained the campaign’s nature at the time of writing.

