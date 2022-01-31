SDF Sent Dangerous ISIS Leaders to Confront Syrian Army in Badia

The SDF sent ISIS fighters away from Hassakeh to the regime-controlled Syrian Badia, according to al-Watan.

Three days after SDF announced the restoration of full control of the Ghweran neighborhood prison, in Hassakeh city, dozens of ISIS militants are still holed up inside a basement in the prison and refuse to surrender, while clashes returned to the vicinity of the prison between SDF and ISIS gunmen in the area. SDF’s control of the prison had ended clashes that began on the 20th of January, with an attack on the prison by ISIS militants from outside and prisoners from inside. The sources confirmed that more than 150 ISIS fighters were released from the prison by the SDF, after a negotiation process between the two parties, indicating that the militia leaders stipulated that the destination of those released militants is the Syrian Badia.

Sputnik agency also quoted private sources as saying that the U.S. occupation forces took advantage of the chaos and clashes taking place in the vicinity of the prison, and transferred 750 ISIS militants, including a large number of first-class leaders of foreign nationalities.

In contrast, friendly Russian forces deployed SU-34 fighter bombers at Qamishli airport in Hassakeh countryside after the U.S. occupation forces and 10,000 SDF gunmen failed to repel ISIS’ attack on the prison, according to the Russian website Rusvesna.

