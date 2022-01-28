Hezbollah Fortifies Positions in Ghouta, Sends Additional Troops to Badia

The Lebanese pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah has consolidated its positions in Syria, along with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Militia, according to SY-24.

A few days ago, military movements of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia were witnessed in the city of al-Maliha in eastern Ghouta, Damascus countryside. Our correspondent said: “Hezbollah soldiers began the process of fortifying their military headquarters, and some of their checkpoints scattered on the outskirts of the city.”

He added that the militia began to place concrete blocks in the vicinity of the headquarters, in addition to raising earthen mounds over these blocks, without knowing the reasons behind these operations of immunization. Several bulldozers large vehicles and two trucks were seen transporting dirt.

According to the correspondent, the fortifications affected military posts scattered on the outskirts, and deployed large light detectors on them, with barbed wire placed on the fence in most military headquarters and checkpoints.

He confirmed that Hezbollah militiamen have been continuing operations since Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., till now. Soldiers were deployed on the roads leading to these headquarters and military points.

In similar news, informed sources of the SY-24 platform confirmed the launch of large military reinforcements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militia, from the area of Damascus International Airport towards Badia Homs.

“The reinforcements were launched from one of the militia’s warehouses on the outskirts of the town of Ahmadiyya, near the Damascus International Airport, at 7:10 p.m. last Tuesday,” our correspondent quoted the sources as saying.

“The reinforcements included 11 armored military 4x4s manually reinforced on its four sides, five minesweepers, and four pick-up trucks, with anti-23 mounted on them,” he said.

He pointed out that the launch of the reinforcements followed direct orders from the militia leader Hamid al-Shatri, an armaments official in the airport area, who ordered the dispatch of reinforcements from the area to the Homs Badia.

The reinforcements were also accompanied by about 115 militiamen, each equipped with machine guns, assault, and defensive bombs, and five other compartments, in addition to the presence of helmets and bulletproof shields for each soldier.

Four field commanders of Iranian nationality, four first aid nurses followed them and they took the Ahmadiyya, Adra, Addameer route to Badia Homs.

For several weeks, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Militia have been transporting military reinforcements of weapons and military equipment to the Syrian desert.

