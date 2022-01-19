Qatar FM and Pedersen: Humanitarian Access must Flow to all Syrians

During his visit to Qatar, Pedersen and the country's foreign minister underlined the importance of facilitating humanitarian access to all Syrians, Arab News writes.

Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman on Monday met with UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen, during his visit to Doha, state news agency QNA reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Syrian crisis and stressed the importance of continuing to facilitate humanitarian access to all Syrians.

The two sides also stressed the importance of reaching a political solution that ends the war and the suffering of the Syrian people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.v

