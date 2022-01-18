Meslet Meets Opposition Figures in Doha; Reply to Pedersen

Salem al-Meslet met with Dr. Riad Hijab and Sheikh Moaz al-Khatib as part of his visit to Doha, according to Nedaa Post.

The head of the Syrian National Coalition, Salem al-Meslet, met with Dr. Riad Hijab and Sheikh Moaz al-Khatib in Doha, Qatar, with the aim of discussing the political situation in Syria.

“A fruitful and positive meeting with my brother Dr. Riad Hijab in which we discussed the current situation in Syria. We have also discussed field and political developments, and the need to coordinate efforts to serve our cause, to end the tragedy of the Syrian people and achieve their aspirations and goals,” Meslet tweeted.

“I was pleased to meet with my brother Sheikh Moaz al-Khatib in Doha. We discussed the field and political situations. We stressed the need for joint action and unifying visions and efforts to confront the current challenges and rid the Syrian people of the criminal regime,” he added.

On Monday, Meslet rejected statements by UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pederson, that no one is calling for regime change in Syria.

On Monday, Meslet tweeted that there is no solution in Syria with the presence of the criminal regime, and the demand of the Syrian people is to overthrow this regime and hold all its criminals accountable. This is the consistent and declared position of the Syrian National Coalition.”

“Any statements that try to dilute the matter or suggest otherwise are certainly counterproductive and unacceptable,” he said.

“In the current situation, neither side is talking about regime change,” Pedersen said, on Sunday, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency.

This statement provoked reactions among Syrians opposed to the Assad regime on social media.

