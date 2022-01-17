What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Healthcare worker killed in the al-Hol camp, Iran calls for lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, and U.S. convoy expelled from Qamishli village. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

Two healthcare workers were killed and another injured in three separate attacks in eastern Syria last week. Bassem Mohammed, a nurse working for the Kurdish Red Crescent, a local medical organization, was shot dead with a silencer on Tuesday while working at the al-Hol camp in the Hassakeh province. The camp is home to almost 60,000 people, including relatives of Islamic State group fighters. The NGO said Mohammed was killed by IS militants. “The two gunmen were pretending to be patients when they entered the medical center, after trying to escape from al-Hol,” a source who requested anonymity told al-Araby al-Jadeed.

Iran called for the importance of removing coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, voicing support for its national sovereignty and territorial integrity along with restoring peace and stability, SANA reported. Meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said “Iran has always supported and is still supporting the UN efforts to enhance Syria’s national sovereignty and its territorial integrity along with encouraging Syrian-Syrian dialogue and restoring peace and security there”. “ For more than 10 years, Syria, as government and people, has confronted ISIS and other terrorist organizations, and now it realized a relative stability”, Khaji added, referring to the importance of intensifying the current efforts to lift the sanctions, offer assistance to people, facilitate the return of refugees along with starting the reconstruction process.

A SANA reporter said that the citizens of the Salhiyeh Harb village in Qamishli countryside, with the help of the Syrian Arab Army, expelled a convoy of U.S. forces, which tried to enter the village. On January 8th, a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint intercepted a US convoy of military vehicles in Tal Tamir town, Hassakeh northwestern countryside, and forced it to leave the area.

The Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water has categorically denied reports by some media of the Israeli occupation entity about “the United States’ approval of an agreement to supply Israeli gas to Lebanon.” The Ministry, according to The Syria Times, said in a statement on Sunday, reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, that “the gas supply agreement that it is working on between the Lebanese government and the sisterly Egyptian government clearly and explicitly states that the gas supplied to Lebanon will be from Egypt, which owns large quantities of it. “Egypt will secure a small part of its production for Lebanon,” and the size of its market, and this gas will pass through Jordan and then to Syria”, the Ministry said. “The gas also will be supplied according to the transit and exchange agreement, to reach the Deir Ammar station in the north of Lebanon for additional electricity supply,” the Ministry added.

On Sunday, a new batch of Syrian families is preparing to leave the al-Hol Camp, Hassakeh’s eastern countryside, to go to their hometowns in Deir-ez-Zor, according to North Press. “The batch consists of 53 families with 217 individuals,” Munir Muhammad, a member of the camp’s management said. The batch will be the 22nd of Syrian families to leave the al-Hol Camp voluntarily following a decision by the Executive Council of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) to take out the Syrian families wishing to leave.