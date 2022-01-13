ISIS Attacks Medical Point in Syria al-Hol Camp, NGOs Suspend Activities

Most NGOs have suspended work and activities in the al-Hol Camp after an ISIS attack, according to North Press.

On Wednesday, the majority of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and local associations suspended work and activities in the al-Hol Camp, northeast Syria, following an attack by ISIS.

This came on the background of killing Bassem Muhammad Muhammad, a nurse in the Kurdish Red Crescent yesterday by gunmen suspected to be members of ISIS sleeper cells.

“A 26-year old nurse, Bassem Muhammad Muhammad, from al-Salihiya neighborhood in Hassakeh city, who worked at the Kurdish Red Crescent, was killed by ISIS sleeper cells in al-Hol Camp,” North Press reported from a source in the Kurdish Red Crescent.

An informed source from the camp said the vast majority of the NGOs have suspended their activities, with the exception of life-saving activities such as water, bread, and others.

“There is a meeting that brought together the Bluemont organization, which supervises the work of organizations and associations operating in the camp, with the civil administration in the camp to assess the situation in general, in the presence of the organization’s security office,” the source added.

For his part, a security source in the camp said investigations are underway to find out all the facts of the incident.

No official statements have been made by the organizations operating in the al-Hol camp, which are estimated at 50 local and international organizations and associations, about the suspension of work so far.

