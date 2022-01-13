U.S. Lawmakers Call on Biden to Refuse Normalization with Assad

A bipartisan group of U.S. representatives has called on Biden to halt Arab normalization with Assad, according to al-Souria Net.

Prominent Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives, on Tuesday, called on U.S. President Joe Biden to refuse to reintegrate the Assad regime and its president into the international community.

In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, four representatives from the Congressional Foreign Affairs and Relations Committees refused to integrate Assad into the international community without meaningful reforms that demonstrate accountability and reflect the will of the Syrian people.

Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Bob Menendez, the committee’s top Republican, Jim Risch, and other members expressed concerns in a letter to President Joe Biden that several of their Arab allies continue to establish formal and informal relations with the Syrian state.

The letter called for ensuring that all countries were aware that normalization of the Syrian state and its return to the Arab League was unacceptable, and that silent approval of formal diplomatic dealings with the Syrian state set a dangerous precedent.

In their letter, the four representatives urged President Biden to use strong, compulsory deterrence mechanisms to enforce the Caesar Act to protect civilians, and to investigate the Assad regime’s crimes and manipulation of UN aid funds in Syria.

