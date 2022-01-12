Fatah Central Committee Secretary: Mahmoud Abbas soon in Syria

A Palestinian official visiting Damascus has announced that President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Syria soon, according to Athr Press.

The secretary of the Central Committee of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), Major General Jibril Rajoub, announced during a press conference held on Tuesday in Damascus that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Syria soon.

Rajoub stressed that his visit to Damascus and his accompanying delegation will be a real beginning to restructure the Palestinian situation in light of the Israeli occupation’s unprecedented escalation aiming to end the Palestinian issue. He added at the same time that the presence of Syria outside the Arab League is a shame for the Arabs, especially since it is a founding state of the Arab League and must regain its membership, according to the official SANA news agency.

The press conference followed a meeting held by the Fatah delegation with Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, and delivered a message from President Abbas to President Bashar al-Assad.



