Syria, China Sign Silk Road Economic Belt Initiative MoU

Syria and China signed on Wednesday a memo of understanding within the framework of the initiative of “Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road” at the Planning and International Cooperation Commission’s building in Damascus.

The Silk Road memo was inked by the Head of the Planning and International Cooperation Commission Fadi al-Khalil on behalf of Syria, while the Chinese Ambassador in Damascus Feng Biao signed it on behalf of China.

According to the memorandum, Syria joins the initiative, which helps open broad horizons of cooperation with China and a number of partner countries in several areas, including the exchange of goods, technology, capital, activating the movement of individuals, in addition to cultural exchange.

The memorandum also includes defining the objectives of future cooperation with partner countries in the initiative, its guiding principles, fields, and ways.

