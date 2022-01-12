Daraa: Four Killed in Just Hours, Perpetrator Unknown

Four people were killed in the southern governorate of Daraa on Monday after they were shot by unidentified gunmen, according to Baladi News.

Ahrar Horan said that Mohammed Ahmed al-Labad, from the city of al-Sanamayn, and Ziad al-Zarqan, from the town of Kafr Shams, were killed by unknown assailants between the villages of al-Quniyah and Tibnah on the Damascus- Daraa highway, north of Daraa. He pointed out that the area where the assassination took place is a security area under the control of the regime forces, and has never been out of their control.

Mohammed Qasim Awda al-Sabourji, from Jilin, and Haitham Oweidan, from Masaken Jilin, were also killed after being shot dead by unknown assailants near the Libyan company in the town of Jilin, west of Daraa, according to the Ahrar Horan Gathering.

On Monday night, unknown assailants directly targeted three young men in the western town of al-Maliha, east of Daraa. The attack resulted in the killing of the two young men, Serhan al-Haraki and Mohammed al-Haraki, and the injuring of Qutayba al-Haraki. He was taken to the Daraa National Hospital.

All these developments coincided with tensions in some neighborhoods of Daraa al-Balad, where masked men carried out an armed attack that killed a young man from Daraa’s camp. The attack also resulted in the injury of another young man. The total of assassinations witnessed in the countryside of Daraa and Daraa al-Balad’s neighborhoods, since the beginning of the year, resulted in the death of 13 people and the injury of others, including a woman.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.