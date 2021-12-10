Former Free Syrian Army Member Assassinated in Daraa

Unidentified gunmen assassinated a former Free Syrian Army member in the Daraa governorate, despite the absence of personal animosity between the victim and residents, according to the Syrian News Agency.

On Wednesday, unidentified gunmen assassinated a former Free Syrian Army member in the Daraa governorate, leaving another person injured.

According to the local Ahrar Horan Group, unknown assailants shot two people, killing Mahmoud Ali Khaled al-Bardan from Tafas city and injuring Adham al-Barazi, both from the Ajami village. The attack occurred on the road between Tafas and the al-Ashari area, west of Daraa.

“The two young men worked within the FSA, prior to the Assad regime’s capture of Daraa governorate in July 2018. They conducted the settlement agreement and worked within a local group, led by former opposition faction leader Mahmoud al-Bardan. Bardan was later overthrown by Abu Murshid in the western countryside of the Daraa governorate,” the website said.

The sources confirmed that no personal animosity existed between the victim and any resident of the region.

In July 2018, Assad’s forces and the Russian occupiers gained control of Daraa and Quneitra governorates under settlement agreements. Assad’s militias carried out murders, assassinations repeatedly, amidst Russian guarantees to the people and revolutionary factions that they would not be persecuted.

