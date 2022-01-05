Fatah Delegation to Visit President Assad Next Thursday

A delegation from the Palestinian Fatah movement will visit President Assad to deliver a letter from Mahmoud Abbas, according to Athr Press.

The Palestinian Fatah movement announced that a delegation will visit Damascus next Thursday, bearing a written message to President Bashar al-Assad from his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas. Fatah did not disclose the letter’s contents.

Major General Jibril Rajoub, secretary of the Central Committee of the Fatah National Liberation Movement (Fatah) said the delegation scheduled to visit President Assad includes four to five members of Fatah’s leadership and will arrive in Damascus next Thursday. He noted that the delegation will hold a series of meetings with Palestinian groups, in addition to participating in a ceremony to be held by Fatah in Damascus to mark the 57th anniversary of the movement’s launch.

Earlier, the Lebanese website al-Nashra reported that the Fatah delegation would be headed by Rajoub and accompanied by Central Committee member Rawhi Fattouh. Also in attendance will be Fatah’s foreign territories official, Palestinian Ambassador to Syria, Samir al-Rifai, who will deliver President Assad a letter from President Abbas. The letter will cover the latest political and security developments related to the Palestinian issue, in light of Israeli attacks and the escalation of settlement construction.

The Lebanese website pointed out that the Fatah delegation will make a stop in Lebanon on the way to Damascus and back, without specifying the delegation’s agenda.

