Syrian Government Soldier Killed in Hama

A soldier of the Syrian government forces was killed and two others were wounded, in targeting by Syrian opposition factions in Aleppo and Hama, North Press writes.

A soldier of the Syrian government forces was killed and two others were wounded, in targeting by Syrian opposition factions in Aleppo and Hama countryside, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria in the Hmeimeem Air Base announced yesterday.

A Syrian soldier was killed and two others were wounded in bombardment by terrorist groups of Hama and Aleppo governorates in Syria, Counter Admiral Oleg Vladimirovich Zhuravlyov, vice director of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said.

“In Hama, a Syrian soldier was killed by terrorist snipers from Fleifel area on government forces’ positions in the vicinity of Kawkab town,” he added.

Read Also: ISIS Attack in Badia Kills Five Syrian Soldiers

In Aleppo, two Syrian soldiers were wounded in a shelling by terrorists from the Abzimo area, with mortar shells, on government forces positions in the vicinity of Urum al-Sughra town.

On January 2nd, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria announced a Syrian soldier was killed in bombardment by armed individuals on the Syrian government sites in Hantotin village in Idleb.

This comes amid Russian emphasis on eliminating extremist armed groups in northwestern Syria.

In a speech before the Russian Federation Council on December 1st, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, said his country would continue its efforts to completely eliminate extremist groups in Syria and settle the regional crises.

Since early January 2022, the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria has witnessed frequent bombardment by the Russian forces on opposition sites, in addition to mutual shelling between the government forces and the opposition factions.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.