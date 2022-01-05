Nasrallah: U.S. Administration Still Practicing Crimes Against Syrians

The secretary-general of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has accused the U.S. of practicing daily crimes against the Syrian people, according to SANA.

Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said that the U.S. Administration is still practicing daily crimes against the Syrian people through imposing an economic blockade, occupation, and looting the Syrians’ resources.

Nasrallah added in a speech on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the two commanders, Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, that the United States of America is the side that managed the terrorist war on Syria, while the rest of the conspiring countries were mere American tools.

He went on to say that the U.S., whose forces still occupy an important part of the Syrian eastern territory which is rich in oil and has wide plains, is the largest protector of “Israel” and responsible for all its crimes in the region.

Remarks by the Observer:

SANA did not mention that Nasrallah also verbally attacked the king of Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh helped spread extremist Islamic ideology worldwide and is taking the thousands of Lebanese who work in the oil-rich Persian Gulf region “hostage.”

