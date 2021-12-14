Jordanian Man Kills Syrian Girl who Refused to Marry him

A young Jordanian man has murdered a Syrian girl who refused to marry him, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A young Jordanian man has murdered a Syrian girl who refused to marry him. Security authorities had previously ignored complaints from the victim’s father, who confirmed that his daughter had received death threats.

In greater depth, Jordanian authorities found the body of the young woman named Maryam Mohammed (born in 1994) near a bus complex in the Ashrafieh neighborhood of Amman. Her body was covered in blood, as she had been stabbed 15 times.

Jordanian media reported that the perpetrator (born in 1987) was then arrested. It quoted a media spokesman for the Directorate of Public Security as saying that “through investigations into the case and gathering information, the killer was identified, having gone into hiding since committing the crime. He was arrested on Sunday evening after his whereabouts had been determined.”

“My daughter worked in a women’s beauty salon and was killed on her way home,” the victim’s father said, adding that the family “were informed that Maryam had been stabbed to death by an unknown assailant.”

Maryam’s father confirmed that he went to the police station and was shown surveillance camera footage of the killer. In the footage, the killer proposed to Maryam more than once, but she refused, and then he threatened her more than once.” The father explained that “the man watched Maryam on the day of the murder, when he attacked her and stabbed her to death in the street.”

Activist Hassan Junaid tweeted: “Maryam Mohammed is a young Syrian woman residing in Jordan. Someone proposed to her and she rejected him. He returned to propose to her the second time and threatened to kill her if she refused. Maryam went directly to the Jordanian authorities and informed them twice about the man, but they did nothing and did not care about her complaints. On Sunday, the authorities found Maryam’s body, murdered by 15 stab wounds. Rest in peace and God sees everything.”

