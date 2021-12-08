SDF Commander Calls for Coordination with Iraq Kurdistan Against ISIS

SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi called for greater security cooperation with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq after deadly attacks there by ISIS, according to North Press.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief, Mazloum Abdi, stressed, on Tuesday, the need to strengthen security and military coordination and cooperation with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRG) against the Islamic State Organization (ISIS).

This came in a tweet by the SDF Commander following the ISIS attacks against Peshmerga forces in KRG over the past days.

“We follow with extreme concern the attacks against the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq by the terrorist ISIS,” the SDF commander-in-chief said.

A joint military force of the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga will deploy to secure a village north of Kirkuk after it was attacked by ISIS, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced, on Monday.

Read Also: SDF Should Choose Between Moscow, Washington, and Damascus

The statement denied what was circulated by some media and social networking sites about ISIS burning a number of citizens’ homes in the village.

The Ministry of Peshmerga announced, on Sunday, that a number of its members had been killed in an ISIS attack on the village of Qara Salem, north of Kirkuk.

On November 2nd, ISIS launched a violent attack on the village of Khedr Jija in Makhmur district. Three civilians (brothers) and ten Peshmerga members were killed.

Last week, the Garmiyan areas in the south of Sulaimaniyah was attacked three times by the extremist jihadists ISIS, where seven Peshmerga members were killed and others were wounded.

Last week, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Jabar Yawar, revealed that 4,657 people were killed, wounded, and kidnapped, both civilians and fighters, as victims of 1,162 ISIS operations in Iraq from the beginning of 2018 until the end of October of this year, 2021.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.