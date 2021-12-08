Syria and Poland Talk About Digital Cooperation

Officials from Syria and Poland discussed means of cooperation between Damascus and the EU country to enhance digital infrastructure, SANA reports.

Minister of Communications and Technology, Eng. Iyad al-Khatib, discussed on Tuesday, with the High Representative of the Polish Prime Minister for European Digital Policy and Poland’s Plenipotentiary for UN IGF 2021, Mr. Krzysztof Szubert, means of cooperation between Syria and Poland to enhance digital infrastructure and exchange experiences.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 16th Internet Governance Forum in the Polish city of Katowice, Minister al-Khatib reviewed the possibilities of cooperation between the Ministry of Communications and Technology in Syria and the relevant authorities of the government of Poland in order to provide all available means to benefit from e-commerce applications and digital transformation.

Khatib pointed out that Syria is investing all available potentials to enhance and develop the digital infrastructure and appropriate legislation, despite the unilateral coercive measures imposed on it.

He invited the Polish side to visit Syria and get acquainted with the achievements that have been accomplished so far and to discuss the prospect of joint cooperation.

