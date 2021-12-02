Meeting of G77, China Rejects Coercive Measures Against Syria

During the G77 ministerial meeting, Faisal al-Mekdad has reaffirmed the determination of Syria to face the terrorist and economic war waged against it, according to al-Watan.

During the Groupe of 77 (G77) ministerial meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal al-Mekdad affirmed that Syria will face with all force the unjust terrorist and economic war that has been imposed on it and all forms of occupation, aggression, military and economic terrorism of the United States, Turkey, and Israel, and their violations of the provisions of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and related agreements.

During his participation on Tuesday in the 45th Ministerial Meeting of the G77 and China, held virtually in New York, Mekdad stressed that Syria is determined to restore all its occupied territories and exercise its constitutional right to protect its citizens and preserve its land by all legitimate means guaranteed by international law. He explained the importance of solidarity and cooperation within the G77 and China for the benefit of the member states of the group, who should continue to support the efforts of the Syrian state in liberation and reconstruction.

The ministers participating in the meeting issued a ministerial declaration calling for the immediate and complete withdrawal of Israel, the occupying power, from the occupied Arab territories, including the occupied Syrian Golan. The declaration also condemns resolutions and actions that have changed the demographic character of the Arab territories, and considers them null and void and without legal effect and must be abolished in compliance with Security Council resolutions. They also called on Israel to stop its violations of international law.

They also called for the rejection of unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria, which undermine its efforts to achieve its right to development and prosperity. These efforts have intensified due to the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges it has caused in all areas of life, particularly economic, social, and health, stressing the need to lift these measures immediately.

