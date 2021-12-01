Pedersen Postpones Visit to Syria due to New COVID-19 Variant

Faisal al-Mekdad said that the visit of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen to Syria was postponed due to the new COVID-19 variant, according to al-Watan.

Mekdad explained in a television interview with Sama TV that the Constitutional Committee was expected to hold a meeting in mid-December. He added: “But we did not receive any news to confirm that this meeting will be held or that it will be canceled due to these developments.”

“We are seeking a political solution. I hope that other parties will represent Syrian interests and the Syrian people’s desire to find a solution that will ensure that our country is stronger and more capable,” Mekdad said.

“Many countries have adopted more positive attitudes towards Syria. At various levels, there are initiatives working towards finding a solution to the situation in Syria. These options have been achieved thanks to the achievements of the Syrian Arab Army in its war on terrorism and the Syrian people’s heroic steadfastness despite all the destruction, terrorism, murder, and conspiracy directed against Syria.

Mekdad explained that many countries now recognize that if Syria had not stepped up and prosecuted the war on terrorism, it would have pervaded Syria and threatened the country’s security and stability. Mekdad pointed out that Syrians and Arabs understand and grasp the picture that is painted in the region, that there is a breakthrough just over the horizon. The progress is admittedly slow, but the first steps in this new dawn are moving forward. And it is the blood, steadfastness, and sacrifices of Syrians that have placed Syria on this path.

Concerning the return of refugees to Syria, Mekdad said: “These people fled Syria due to crimes committed by terrorist organizations and their threats and tactics of murder and kidnapping. Now, the state is creating the right conditions for refugees to return, while also renewing the call for those who have left their homeland to return and contribute to the reconstruction of what has been destroyed by terrorism.”