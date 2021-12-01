Iranian Trade Center Opened in Free Zones in Damascus

The Iranian Trade Center was opened on Tuesday in the Free Zones in Damascus in order to improve economic relations between Syria and Iran, according to SANA.

With the aim of strengthening trade relations between Syria and Iran and facilitating trade exchange, the Iranian Trade Center was opened on Tuesday in the Free Zones in Damascus.

The center includes a number of Iranian companies that are specialized in the commercial, industrial, agricultural, and construction equipment fields.

The center is an opportunity to strengthen economic relations and increase trade between the two countries, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin told reporters in a statement following the opening of the center

Minister Fatemi Amin asserted that the two sides held consultations on increasing the volume of joint investments and exchanging expertise in a way that contributes to support Syria in the post-war phase and raise the rate of trade exchange and transactions between the two countries, which are currently estimated at USD 3 billion.

