Syrian, Iranian Talks to Boost Cooperation in Petroleum

The Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Bassam Tohme discussed with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, and his accompanying delegation, cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, and mineral resources and the need to upgrade and develop them on all levels.

The two sides discussed ways to develop and enhance cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, and mineral wealth, particularly cooperation in the field of converting cars to work on natural gas (CNG) and securing the oil sector’s needs of chemicals and oil equipment, as well as enhancing cooperation in the fields of geology and mineral resources through activating the memorandum of understanding that was signed between the General Institute of Geology and the Iranian Geological Institute.

Minister Tohme pointed out that there are many memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two countries, which have entered into force and are being followed up, noting that the ideas that were put forward could be the nucleus of broader cooperation that promote the oil industry in the interest of both sides.

In turn, the Iranian minister expressed his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with Syria in all fields, especially the petroleum, oil, gas, and mineral resources sectors, to serve common interests, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to move forward with everything that supports the Syrian people.

