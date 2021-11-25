84 Billion Pounds in Revenues at Nassib Crossing Since Start of 2021

The Nassib border crossing with Jordan has generated 84 billion Syrian Pounds in revenues in 2021, according to al-Watan.

In a statement to al-Watan, a source within the Nassib border crossing with Jordan revealed that the crossing has raised revenues of 84 billion Syrian pounds (Around 23.7 million dollars on the free market rate, editor’s note) since the start of 2021. These revenues include customs duties for goods passing through the crossing and fines to resolve violations. The crossing has sensory detection devices in place for identifying violations, including offenses concerning the manipulation of freight and forgery of official papers. In these cases, the crossing seizes the products under its auditing procedures to ensure product safety.

The source indicated that freight traffic has improved compared to the same period last year, estimating that around 200 trucks use the Nassib border crossing each day, in both directions (entry and departure). Fruits and vegetables dominate the goods being exported as well as some key industries, including plastic products. In terms of imported goods, most trucks from Jordan focus on bringing batteries, electricity panels, and some raw materials for Syrian industries.

Read Also: Syria and Jordan Resume Freight and Travel Through Border Crossing



The source predicted an increase in trade volume with Jordan during the coming period, on top of the other benefits accruing to both countries. The Nassib border crossing represents an important gateway for the shipment of Syrian exports to many countries, the most important of which are some Gulf countries. In particular, Syrian traders are transporting materials and goods intended for export, where those products exceed domestic consumption needs. Many Syrian products are in demand in many foreign markets, be they agricultural or industrial products, due to their quality and competitive pricing.

The source indicated that the crossing’s management is striving to provide all possible support for all permitted export trade, while also ensuring all necessary safeguards for public safety and preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus through precautionary measures.

According to a Syndicate of Owners of Clearance and Cargo Transport Companies report, the rate of freight traffic from Jordan to Syria increased by more than 85 percent this year, as compared with the trade volume for previous years. At present, the total number of trucks entering Syria from Jordan stands at between 100 and 120 trucks per day; previously, that total was just 15 to 20 trucks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.