Tensions in Northeast Between Asayih and Regime: Russia Intervenes

Tensions between the Asayih and regime forces are increasing in the cities of al-Hassakeh and Qamishli, according to Baladi News.

The cities of Qamishli and al-Hassakeh witnessed increased tensions and mobilization of the units from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Asayih (Internal Security Forces of the SDF, editor’s note) around the two security compounds of the regime after one of its members was shot by the regime’s “National Defense Forces.

According to media sources, SDF sources responded to the injury of its members by arresting two members of the regime forces, which implies the return of the conflict between the two parties to the arena.

On Tuesday evening, a group of the National Defense militia fired at a group of Asayish while carrying out a patrol on the outskirts of the security compound in al-Hassakeh. This development called for a strong alert for the internal security forces and the deployment of barriers at the entrances to the security compounds in al-Hassakeh and Qamishli, days after they were removed.

Russian troops are trying to resolve the dispute and prevent it from escalating by communicating with both sides to calm the situation.

Read Also: How Turkish Threats in Northeast Syria Moved the SDF Closer to Assad

The tension follows more than six months after the latest conflict between the SDF and regime forces.

SDC rejects Russia’s offer

In other news, Ilham Ahmed, head of the executive body of the Syrian Democratic Council, revealed that Russia’s proposal to introduce 3,000 Syrian army troops to the city of Kobani was rejected.

Ahmed said during a panel seminar organized by the Council in Raqqa city, entitled “The intellectual and the prospects for a political solution in Syria”, that officials of the Autonomous-Administration met the Russian proposal with total rejection.

Ahmed pointed out that the refusal came, to protect the area from a repetition of the “Daraa” scenario in the city of Kobani.

During the same seminar, officials of the Syrian Democratic Council denied allegations concerning the handover of areas in the autonomous administration to the Syrian government under Russian auspices. They explained to the audience the details of these rumors and the doubts raised by many media sites about them.

Ahmed said that accepting dialogue with the Syrian government does not mean ceding or handing over areas. She added that the media war coinciding with Turkish threats of a military operation towards the region played a major role in promoting unfounded rumors, al-Sharq al-Awsat reported.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.