Presidential Law Exempts Imported Raw Materials from Customs Tariffs

President Assad issued on a law that exempts raw materials, imported as inputs for local industry, from the 1% customs tariffs, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Wednesday a law that exempts raw materials, imported as inputs for local industry, from the 1% customs tariffs categorized in the Customs Tariff list, issued by decree No.377 for 2014.

The law also exempted the imported raw materials from other taxes and fees.

It comes in support for the national industry and re-running the circle of industrial production.

