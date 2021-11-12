New Syrian Consul General to Dubai and Northern Emirates in UAE

Minister Counselor Kinan Zahreddine handed his credentials as consul-general of the Syrian Arab Republic in the Emirate of Dubai and the Northern Emirates of the United Arab Emirates, SANA writes.

During a meeting with Consul Kinan Zahreddine, Rashid Abdulla al-Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Office in Dubai, appreciated the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, wishing Zahreddine success in his missions.

Both sides agreed, during the meeting with the consul, on continuing communication and cooperation to facilitate issues of the Syrian Arab community residing in the Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

