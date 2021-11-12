Russian Airstrikes Kill Five Family Members in Idleb

Russian airstrikes on Idleb killed five members of the same family in the displaced camps near the town of Maaret Misrin, north of the province, Zaman al-Wasl writes.

Russian airstrikes on Idleb, the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria have killed five members of the same family, including three children, rescue workers said Thursday.

The Russian warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the displaced camps near the town of Maaret Misrin, north of the Idleb province.

The rescue Civil Defense group said 6 more people were wounded.

According to Zaman al-Wasl’s reporter, the Russian warplanes had used two high-explosive missiles.

Meanwhile, the Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone is still flying over the area, amid a state of panic and panic witnessed by the residents of the camps.

Russian warplanes had targeted more than once the gathering of displaced camps surrounding Maaret Misrin.

The shelling is part of a military escalation in the area in northwestern Syria, which had been under a ceasefire sponsored by Russia and Turkey since last year.

The truce in March 2020, covering the area home to nearly 4 million mostly displaced people, was negotiated between Turkey, which supports Syria’s opposition and has troops deployed in the area, and Russia, the Syrian government’s main backer.

Opposition-held areas in northern Syria are home to 3.5 million civilians, according to the United Nations.

Syria’s war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions since it began with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests in 2011

