Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Attack on Central and Coastal Syria

Syrian air defenses thwarted on Monday Israeli missile attack on military points in central and coastal areas of Syria, the Syria Times writes.

Syrian air defenses thwarted on Monday Israeli missile attack on military points in central and coastal areas of Syria.

The military source declared: “Today at 19:16, the Israeli enemy carried out missile attack from the north of Beirut towards some points in central and coastal areas. Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.”

Read Also: Second this Week: Israeli Aggression Targets Damascus Countryside

It added that the Israeli attack on Syria left 2 soldiers wounded and caused material damage.

On October 13th, the Israeli enemy carried a missile attack on the eastern countryside of Homs, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding three others.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: The aerial raids have increased recently. Three of them took place in the last 10 days only, following a meeting between the Russian President and the Israeli Prime Minister. Reports claimed that Russia agreed to turn a blind eye to Israeli raids on Iranian positions in Syria.

Israel has staged hundreds of attacks on Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. While Israel does not usually acknowledge its attacks, it has acknowledged that it is targeting bases of Iran-allied groups, such as the powerful Lebanese Hezbollah group.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.