Syria, Iran Sign Executive Program on Scientific, Cultural Cooperation

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (MSRT) signed on Monday an executive program on scientific, cultural, and research cooperation between Iran and Syria, according to SANA.

The program was signed by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Bassam Ibrahim from the Syrian side, and by Dr. Mohammad Ali Zolfigol, Minister of Science, Research and Technology from the Iranian side.

Minister Ibrahim stressed that the executive program is important in terms of supporting and boosting scholarships for students in the first university and postgraduate levels (Masters and Ph.D.) in Syrian and Iranian universities.

Ibrahim added that the cooperation program between Iran and Syria stipulates convening of scientific and research programs, including conferences, seminars, workshops, exchange of experiences and professors, in addition to building and preparing human cadres in terms of qualification and training.

The two sides held discussions that dealt with means of developing and enhancing cooperation in the scientific and technological field, scientific research, exchange of professors, and benefiting from Iranian experiences in boosting the scientific and research sector.

