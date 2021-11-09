Education Ministry and UNICEF Discuss Education in Syria

Education Minister Darem Tabbaa discussed with a delegation of the UNICEF means of benefitting the educational process on several levels, the Syria Times writes.

Education Minister Darem Tabbaa discussed with a delegation of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), means of boosting cooperation between the ministry and the organization in a way that brings benefit to the educational process in Syria on several levels.

Minister Tabbaa stressed the importance of cooperation with UNICEF to achieve better education for students and support the educational process, pointing out to the ministry’s plan in the field of returning school dropouts and reintegrating them through a ‘Curriculum B’ programme that helps students catch up on their learning and pass two years studies in one, in addition to teaching them a career that enables them to go ahead with their private project via the vocational schools.

He also talked about a plan to rehabilitate the schools in all provinces and support teachers in the remote schools.

Tabba pointed out to the plan of the ministry in the field of social and emotional learning and its role in building the youth personality and promoting their skills, stressing the continuous work according to the health protocol and measures to protect health and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In turn, Deputy Representative of the UNICEF in Syria Dr Ghada Kejah highlighted the continuous cooperation with the Education Ministry in many fields, especially in the domain of supporting interactive activities, life skills in addition to social and emotional learning, referring to its importance in enhancing vocational learning that develops the student skills and provides them with expertise that qualifies them to enter the job market.

