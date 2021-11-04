Syria, Belarus Discuss Relations and Western Coercive Measures

Syria and Belarus discussed on Wednesday means of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in facing Western coercive measures, according to the Syria Times.

This came during a meeting held in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister, Nikolai Barisevich and Syrian Ambassador in Minsk Muhammad al-Omrani.

Talks during the meeting dealt with bilateral relations, the common challenges facing Syria and Belarus, and their solidarity in confronting them.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in the international forums on different levels to address the unfair coercive measures imposed by Western countries.

The two sides pointed out the necessity of exerting all possible efforts to bolster the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries at various fields throughout the meetings of the Syrian-Belarusian Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation.

