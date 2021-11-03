SDF, Russia in Negotiation over Withdrawal from Turkish Border

Russia is trying to convince the SDF to withdraw from the Turkish border region, as Turkey threatens to intervene militarily, according to BasNews.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Russians are in talks to withdraw the Kurdish forces from the areas near the Turkish border strip in order to avoid any military confrontations with Turkey, a source familiar with the developments told BasNews.

“Serious talks are taking place to withdraw the Kurdish forces to the south of M4 international highway which is 32 kilometers far from the Turkish border,” the source revealed, reminding that the move is in accordance with a previous agreement made on October 22nd, 2019 between Moscow and Ankara.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, said the SDF forces in the contact areas with the Turkish border will be replaced by the army of the Syrian regime.

“The Russians are making every effort to persuade the SDF to agree to the withdrawal from the border areas in order to prevent catastrophic repercussions in the wake of another military operation by Turkey,” he added.

Ankara has already threatened to conduct a new military operation against the Kurdish forces in the north of Syria, whom it sees as “terrorist organizations” and a threat to the national security of Turkey.

Another source previously told BasNews that the Russian army had deployed advanced heavy weapons and reinforcement to the areas known as East Euphrates in coordination with the U.S. forces.

This comes after the Turkish Parliament ratified last Tuesday a motion extending authorization to launch cross-border “anti-terrorist” operations in northern Iraq and Syria for two more years.

