Turkish Media: SNA and Turkish Leaders Prepare Operation Against SDF

Turkish media outlets reported on a meeting between the SNA and Turkish officials aimed at preparing a military operation against the SDF in northern Syria, according to the Syrian News Agency.

On Monday, Turkish newspapers reported on a meeting between the Syrian National Army and Turkish leaders aimed at preparing a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia in northern Syria.

The meeting, which was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, planned to launch a military operation against SDF positions in northern Syria, the Turkish newspaper Haber7 reported.

The newspaper said that Syrian National Army troops, with support from Turkish commando units, will carry out the operation. The report indicated that the operation will be carried out on two main fronts, with an army of 35,000 fighters.

The newspaper confirmed that the Turkish forces are tracking all movements of both the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and People’s Defense Units (YPG) militias. Turkey has identified both groups’ tunnels and logistics centers in the areas of Tal Rifaat, Manbij, Ain Issa, and Tal Tamer — all in northern Syria.

Last Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkey would do what is necessary, at the right time and place, against SDF forces in northern Syria. Akar noted that Turkey will continue to monitor events in northeastern Syria closely.

