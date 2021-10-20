New Law Establishes Fund to Support Renewable Energies in Syria

President Bashar al-Assad decided to establish a fund to support renewable energies and raise energy efficiency in Syria, according to the Syria Times.

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Tuesday law No. /23/ for the year 2021 on establishing a fund to support renewable energies and raise energy efficiency in Syria.

The fund aims to encourage energy consumers in Syria to use renewable energies, and it works to raise energy efficiency.

It also aims to reduce the consumption of fuel and electric energy used in the main sectors (domestic, industrial, agricultural, commercial and service, etc.), in addition to reducing emissions of gases that are harmful to the environment and limiting climate changes.

Read Also: Electricity Sectors Losses in Syria up to 100 Billion Dollars

The fund will contribute to raising awareness among citizens on the importance of renewable energies and spreading the culture of their use.

New job opportunities will be available for citizens through the fund which will also play a key role in transferring and localizing renewable energy technology and energy-efficient equipment.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.