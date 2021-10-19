U.S. Occupation Forces Reinforce Bases in Hassakeh Countryside

U.S. occupation forces brought in reinforcements to their positions in Hassakeh, Northeastern Syria, SANA writes.

U.S. occupation forces brought in a convoy loaded with weapons, ammunition, and logistic materials to support their military bases in the Hassakeh countryside.

Local sources in the countryside of Ya’arubia told SANA reporter that a convoy consisting of 70 vehicles including refrigerators, covered trucks, and transporters carrying weapons, ammunition, and logistic equipment in addition to oil tankers entered the Syrian territories and headed for the occupation’s military bases in Hassakeh southern countryside.

The sources added that a number of armed groups affiliated with the SDF (Kurdish majority, editor’s note) militia accompanied the convoy till it reached its destination.

Remarks by the Observer: Tensions between the U.S.-backed SDF on the one hand, and Turkey and its allied groups on the other hand, have been rising sharply in Northern Syria. Ankara has threatened to intervene militarily to “cleanse” some areas of northern Syria from “terrorists”.

