U.S. to Support Northeast Syria’s Long-Term Stability: SDC Representative

A delegation of the SDC visited Washington, where it received confirmation that the U.S. will keep supporting stability in Northeast Syria, according to North Press.

The delegation of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), which is visiting the U.S. capital Washington DC, met with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs (PDAS), Joey Hood, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (DAS), Ethan A. Goldrich to talk about developments in northeast Syria and the most important challenges facing the region.

“The Biden’s administration officials expressed their desire to keep U.S. forces in northeast Syria,” SDC representative in Washington, Sinem Muhammad, told North Press

Muhammad cited U.S. administration officials saying that this aims at ensuring the establishment of long-term stability in the region and enabling it to withstand any future challenges.

“PDAS Joey Hood and DAS Ethan met Monday with @ElhamAhmadSDC, President of the SDC Executive Committee, to reaffirm U.S. support for stability in northeast Syria, continued assistance in areas liberated from ISIS, and a political solution that includes all Syrians,” the U.S. Embassy in Damascus tweeted today.

This is the first meeting of Ethan Goldrich with the SDC delegation since he was appointed as responsible for the Near East (Syria, Jordan, Lebanon) in September 2021.

The meetings of the SDC delegation in Washington continue with several members of Congress from both the Democratic and Republican parties. The delegation also met with a number of civil and economic activity owners to urge them to improve the living conditions of civilians in northeast Syria.

On September 20, a delegation of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria reached Washington to meet with members of Congress and the U.S. administration. The delegation included the President of the SDC Executive Committee, Ilham Ahmed, the co-chair of the Deir-ez-Zor Local Council, Ghassan al-Youssef, and the co-chair of the Executive Council of the Jazira Region, Nazira Gawriya, in addition to the SDC representative in Washington, Sinem Muhammad and member of the presidential council, Bassam Saqr.

