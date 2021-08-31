Syria, UNHCR Discuss Cooperation in Health Sector

The minister of health of Syria has discussed the head of the UNHCR means of enhancing cooperation in the health sector, according to the Syria Times.

The Minister of Health Hasan Mohammad al-Ghabbash has discussed with the head of the mission of the UN United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Syria Sevanka Dana Bala the ways of enhancing cooperation in the health sector.

According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), the discussion took place on Monday and focused on providing the health sector with necessary medical equipment.

Ghabbash underlined the importance of upgrading the level of coordination between Syria and the UNHCR to ensure health services to those who are in need.

For his part, the head of the UNHCR’s mission praised the facilities being offered by the Syrian government to implement the programs and to improve the living conditions of people in many targeted areas.

