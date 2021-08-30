Iranian Foreign Minister in Damascus to Discuss Economic Terrorism

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian arrived in Damascus to discuss means to face the economic terrorism exerted on the two countries, SANA writes.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Damascus on Sunday on a visit to hold talks with senior state officials on the latest developments in the region and means to enhance the bilateral relations in the face of the pressures and economic terrorism exerted on the two countries.

In a statement to journalists upon arrival at Damascus International Airport, the Iranian Foreign Minister said “we are here in Damascus to review relations in all domains of mutual interest, and we are fully confident that the two countries will work together to confront economic terrorism and to alleviate the pressures on our two peoples,” noting that the relations between Tehran, Damascus, and Baghdad are strategic.

Read Also: Khaji Reiterates Opposition to Coercive Measures on Syria to Pedersen

Upon receiving Minister Abdollahian, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad indicated that the two sides will discuss important issues related to the relations between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments, especially after the latest developments in Afghanistan, while extending his warmest congratulations to Minister Abdollahian on his assumption of the post of foreign minister in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The reception was attended by Iran’s Ambassador in Damascus Mahdi Sobhani and a number of senior officials at the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Abdollahian’s visit comes after his participation in Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held yesterday.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.