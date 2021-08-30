Syrian Embassy in Beirut Refutes Claims About Disappearing Persons

The Syrian embassy in Beirut has denied recent allegations that three Syrian activists were kidnapped inside the building, according to SANA.

The Syrian Embassy in Beirut refuted claims circulated by some social networking sites on the disappearance of what they called “Syrian activists” that supposedly entered the embassy and haven’t exited from it.

In a statement, the embassy called upon those who are responsible for those social networking sites and media outlets to be accurate and seek the truth before spreading such malicious rumors.

The embassy in Beirut affirmed its permanent readiness to work with maximum capacity to complete the documents of both Syrian citizens and non-Syrians, provide all the necessary facilitations, and maintain their safety and security.

The embassy thanked the Lebanese bodies, which provides Syrians visiting the embassy with security and safety.

