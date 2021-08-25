Damascus Slams Switzerland for Allowing AANES to Open Office

Syria officially denounced Switzerland's decision to allow the AANES to open a representative office in Geneva, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has affirmed that the opening of the so-called “Representative Office of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria” to the Swiss Confederation is an act that violates the Confederation’s obligations under the international law and the Charter of the United Nations, especially the principles of non-interference in the affairs of other countries and the respect for their sovereignty and independence.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry sent an official note to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in the Swiss Confederation, asserting that the so-called “Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria”, which has recently announced opening an office in Geneva, is an illegitimate entity that carries illegitimate weapons against the Syrian state and civilians in the areas it controls, and it does not have any legal personality or capacity. The statement adopts separatist tendencies and it is active against the national Syrian laws and against the will of its people and government.

In its note, the Ministry added that opening the so-called “Representative Office of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria” to the Swiss Confederation is a behavior that violates its obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations with regard to the principles of non-interference in the affairs of other countries and the respect for their sovereignty and independence, in addition to the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council regarding the situation in Syria which stipulate for that the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic must be respected.

The Ministry demanded that the competent Swiss authorities reconsider the decision to allow the opening of such illegal offices, especially since those in charge of this office considered that opening it is a recognition of the so-called “Autonomous Administration” by the host countries.

