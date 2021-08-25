“Unexplained” Explosion in Training Camp in Idleb Kills Ten People

An "unexplained" explosion occurred in an HTS training base around Idleb, killing at least 10, according to al-Souria Net.

On Tuesday, an “unexplained” explosion killed at least ten people and injured others, in an attack that targeted the area of Ram Hamdan town, located in the western Idleb countryside.

An al-Souria Net correspondent in Idleb quoted a medical source saying that the initial toll of the blast was ten dead and seven injured, amid expectations that the toll would rise in the coming hours.

The correspondent reported that the blast occurred at a training camp belonging to opposition factions. It was caused by a mortar shell as the fighters took part in mortar training near Ram Hamdan town, west of Idleb.

Unconfirmed reports spread on social media that the blast was caused by an international coalition bombing of a Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) camp west of Idleb, without verifying that claim’s authenticity.

The U.S.-led coalition has previously targeted several areas in the western Idleb countryside, aiming at positions associated with the Guardians of Religion Organization. The group is listed as a “terrorist organization” and is considered by Washington to be the “official wing of al-Qaeda” in Syria.

Activists denied that coalition shelling had caused the Idleb explosion. They said that a mortar shell had exploded inside the training camp, while Turkish officers were training fighters on how to use mortars.

At the time of this report, the area’s various factions had released no comment on the details of the incident.

