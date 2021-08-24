U.S.-Led Forces Shoot Down Suspected Iranian Drone over Syria

A U.S. warplane in eastern Syria shot down an Iranian drone on Saturday after it was deemed to be a threat to coalition forces, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

A U.S. warplane in eastern Syria shot down a suspected Iranian drone on Saturday after the American army deemed the aircraft to be a threat to coalition forces.

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto said, according to Reuters.

Lucas Tomlinson, a Fox News reporter tweeted Sunday citing officials that the U.S. Air Force F-15E in Syria shot down an Iranian drone after it was flying “too close” to the 900 troops deployed there.

The Pentagon previously raised concerns about attacks on U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq – where Iran has supplied drones to pro-Tehran militias – following rocket and drone attacks that wounded two service personnel.

Read Also: Coalition Strengthens Presence in al-Tanf and Training for Maghawir al-Thawra

The U.S. and Iran have been trying to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement to prevent a revival of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, which was thwarted by the Trump administration in 2018.

Suspected Iranian drones last month attacked the Mercer Street oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, managed by an Israeli company where two crew members were killed.

The latest event may raise further tensions between Iran and the U.S., Israel, and the UK who have publicly denounced Iran’s drone offensive to be “unlawful and callous”.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.