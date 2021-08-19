Cabinet Sets Strategy and Plan to Improve Services and Livelihood

During a meeting on Tuesday, the new cabinet set a work strategy in order to improve services delivery and the livelihood of citizens, SANA writes.

The Cabinet on Tuesday set a work strategy and plan to implement the directives of President Bashar al-Assad who chaired a meeting of the new cabinet last Saturday.

The new plan aims to improve services delivery and the livelihood of citizens, increase production, invest self-resources in an optimal way, support micro and medium enterprises and expand them, and find an appropriate environment for investment in different sectors.

During its weekly session, chaired by Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, the Cabinet discussed a strategy that focuses on encouraging investment, providing necessary facilities for it, overcoming obstacles, expanding the base of micro and medium enterprises, encouraging alternative energy projects, and providing an appropriate legislative environment for them.

The strategy calls for intensifying efforts to monitor markets, control prices, enhance the work of institutions of positive intervention as well as enhancing the role of the national media as a link between the official and the citizen.

