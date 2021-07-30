Speaker of Jordanian Parliament: Cooperation with Syria Continuous

The speaker of the Jordanian parliament has reaffirmed that cooperation with Syria is "continuous" and important for his country, SANA writes.

The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament, Lawyer Abdul Moneim al-Awdat, discussed on Thursday with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Amman, Ambassador Essam Nyal, ways of boosting parliamentary cooperation between the Jordan and Syria, and other issues of common concern.

Awdat said, “The cooperation between the Jordanian parliament and Syria is continuous and we are keen on developing it to achieve the interests of the two brotherly peoples, and serve the issues of the Arab nation, especially the Palestinian issue.”

Read Also: Syrian Trucks Transit Through Jordan to Gulf Without Swapping

He stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria that preserves its security, stability, and its territorial integrity.

For his part, Ambassador Nyal hailed Jordan’s stances towards Syria, stressing the importance of strengthening and developing aspects of joint parliamentary coordination and exchanging visits of parliamentary delegations.

Remarks by the Observer: Syria and Jordan have recently multiplied moves for the improvement of political and economic ties between the two countries. Recently, the Jordanian King Abdulah II visited the U.S. where he called for dialogue with the Syrian regime, claiming that the Syrian regime president is “staying.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.